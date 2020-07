Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Modern style interior with fresh new paint and new carpet. Prime North Plano Location and conveniently located to everything. Stainless steel appliances, soaring ceilings, expansive and open floor plan. Master bedroom down, good sized breakfast area in the kitchen, formal dinning room and 3 bedrooms up with a full bath overlooking the sumptuous living room with fireplace - Cul-De-Sac which offers plenty of room for kids, pets, entertaining.