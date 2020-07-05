All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6801 Columbine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6801 Columbine Way
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:18 AM

6801 Columbine Way

6801 Columbine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6801 Columbine Way, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
playground
Executive home in prestigious Hills At Prestonwood golf course community. First floor features formal living and dining areas, study, family room, kitchen and breakfast rooms, and master suite. Spacious master retreat, luxurious master bath and huge master closet. Upstairs has two bedrooms, gameroom and wet bar area. Covered balcony upstairs has partial views of the golf course. Nice sized backyard for kids and outdoor entertaining. Short walk to the park, playground and golf clubhouse. Close to Prestonwood Baptist Church, Dallas Tollway, George Bush, Toyota, Presbyterian Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Columbine Way have any available units?
6801 Columbine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Columbine Way have?
Some of 6801 Columbine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, playground, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Columbine Way currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Columbine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Columbine Way pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Columbine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6801 Columbine Way offer parking?
No, 6801 Columbine Way does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Columbine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Columbine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Columbine Way have a pool?
No, 6801 Columbine Way does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Columbine Way have accessible units?
No, 6801 Columbine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Columbine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Columbine Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District