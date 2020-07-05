6801 Columbine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room playground

Executive home in prestigious Hills At Prestonwood golf course community. First floor features formal living and dining areas, study, family room, kitchen and breakfast rooms, and master suite. Spacious master retreat, luxurious master bath and huge master closet. Upstairs has two bedrooms, gameroom and wet bar area. Covered balcony upstairs has partial views of the golf course. Nice sized backyard for kids and outdoor entertaining. Short walk to the park, playground and golf clubhouse. Close to Prestonwood Baptist Church, Dallas Tollway, George Bush, Toyota, Presbyterian Hospital.