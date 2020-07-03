6757 Burr Oak Drive

Amenities

Lease price include refrigerator, washer and dryer. Available for move in NOW. Easy qualified base on strong income, flexible credit check. Beautiful one story home in a great location. Fabulous floor plan features gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and opens to living room with plantation shutters, ceiling fan, see thru fireplace, gas logs and crown molding. Formal living is enhanced by fireplace with mantel and builtin bookshelves and cabinet. Formal Dining Room with windows overlooking side patio. Office can convert to 4th bedroom. New fence and automatic gate on drive way will finish in couples weeks.