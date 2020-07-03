All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
6757 Burr Oak Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:07 PM

6757 Burr Oak Drive

6757 Burr Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6757 Burr Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease price include refrigerator, washer and dryer. Available for move in NOW. Easy qualified base on strong income, flexible credit check. Beautiful one story home in a great location. Fabulous floor plan features gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and opens to living room with plantation shutters, ceiling fan, see thru fireplace, gas logs and crown molding. Formal living is enhanced by fireplace with mantel and builtin bookshelves and cabinet. Formal Dining Room with windows overlooking side patio. Office can convert to 4th bedroom. New fence and automatic gate on drive way will finish in couples weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 Burr Oak Drive have any available units?
6757 Burr Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6757 Burr Oak Drive have?
Some of 6757 Burr Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 Burr Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6757 Burr Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 Burr Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6757 Burr Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6757 Burr Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6757 Burr Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 6757 Burr Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6757 Burr Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 Burr Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 6757 Burr Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6757 Burr Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6757 Burr Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 Burr Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 Burr Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

