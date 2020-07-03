All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:56 AM

6524 Caddo Court

6524 Caddo Court · No Longer Available
Location

6524 Caddo Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming three bedroom in Plano. Hurry... this one will go quick. Cul-de-sac with wood floors and 3 bedrooms. Spacious eat-in kitchen, built-ins, French door, walking distance to park and in Plano ISD. NEW carpet in master and one bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Caddo Court have any available units?
6524 Caddo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 Caddo Court have?
Some of 6524 Caddo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Caddo Court currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Caddo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Caddo Court pet-friendly?
No, 6524 Caddo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6524 Caddo Court offer parking?
No, 6524 Caddo Court does not offer parking.
Does 6524 Caddo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Caddo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Caddo Court have a pool?
No, 6524 Caddo Court does not have a pool.
Does 6524 Caddo Court have accessible units?
No, 6524 Caddo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Caddo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 Caddo Court has units with dishwashers.

