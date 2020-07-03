Charming three bedroom in Plano. Hurry... this one will go quick. Cul-de-sac with wood floors and 3 bedrooms. Spacious eat-in kitchen, built-ins, French door, walking distance to park and in Plano ISD. NEW carpet in master and one bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6524 Caddo Court have any available units?
6524 Caddo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 Caddo Court have?
Some of 6524 Caddo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Caddo Court currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Caddo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.