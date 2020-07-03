All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6509 Oceanview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6509 Oceanview
Last updated July 22 2019 at 6:41 AM

6509 Oceanview

6509 Oceanview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6509 Oceanview Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Executive style, First Texas Homes built, 6 bed beauty in excellent location! Nearly new. Tons of Space! Downstairs open living area with beautiful stone fireplace overlooks large backyard and open to the gourmet kitchen complete with granite, island and SS appliances. Breakfast room off kitchen and large formal dining perfect for entertaining or large family. Open Gameroom and Home Theater room with wet bar upstairs. Top of the line finish out and amenities in this spacious home. Tastefully built for the discerning executive but family friendly for plenty of home entertaining. Enjoy Nature Preserve Park, Community Pool, one with Kiddy Pool Area! Convenient to Shopping, Hwy & MORE! Move-In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Oceanview have any available units?
6509 Oceanview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 Oceanview have?
Some of 6509 Oceanview's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Oceanview currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Oceanview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Oceanview pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Oceanview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6509 Oceanview offer parking?
No, 6509 Oceanview does not offer parking.
Does 6509 Oceanview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Oceanview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Oceanview have a pool?
Yes, 6509 Oceanview has a pool.
Does 6509 Oceanview have accessible units?
No, 6509 Oceanview does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Oceanview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Oceanview has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District