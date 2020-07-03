6509 Oceanview

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool media room

Executive style, First Texas Homes built, 6 bed beauty in excellent location! Nearly new. Tons of Space! Downstairs open living area with beautiful stone fireplace overlooks large backyard and open to the gourmet kitchen complete with granite, island and SS appliances. Breakfast room off kitchen and large formal dining perfect for entertaining or large family. Open Gameroom and Home Theater room with wet bar upstairs. Top of the line finish out and amenities in this spacious home. Tastefully built for the discerning executive but family friendly for plenty of home entertaining. Enjoy Nature Preserve Park, Community Pool, one with Kiddy Pool Area! Convenient to Shopping, Hwy & MORE! Move-In Ready!