Convenient Location, close to highways, stores and highly rated Plano ISD area. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 half bath brand new Town home is close to many SP 500 company such as Toyota, Chase bank and famous Shop at Legacy. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor, 1st floor includes living and dining area with a modern kitchen. back yard face green area. Near greenbelt and near many restaurants. 2 Car Garage, SS appliances and refrigerator.