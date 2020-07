Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful single family home situated in an established Plano community. This home shoes like new! High grade laminate wood like floor through out, stainless appliances, granite counters, fresh interior and exterior paint. Newly installed energy efficient windows. Sprinkler system. New air conditioning and heater replaced within the past 6 years. Huge backyard. Must See!!! Pets are on a case by case basis.