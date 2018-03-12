6229 Madrone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome loaded with top of the line upgrades. Features include being an end unit, granite, rich hardwoods, designer paint and an elegantly flowing floor plan in this 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome plus a STUDY. The community has so much to offer, large POOL, park, jogging and bike paths. The location is just minutes from Fairview which offers fantastic shopping, dining & entertainment for the entire family. Fantastic home for price and lcoation! High end appliances included with lease: fridge washer & dryer!