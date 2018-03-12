All apartments in Plano
6229 Madrone Court
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:17 AM

6229 Madrone Court

6229 Madrone Court · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Madrone Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome loaded with top of the line upgrades. Features include being an end unit, granite, rich hardwoods, designer paint and an elegantly flowing floor plan in this 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome plus a STUDY. The community has so much to offer, large POOL, park, jogging and bike paths. The location is just minutes from Fairview which offers fantastic shopping, dining & entertainment for the entire family. Fantastic home for price and lcoation! High end appliances included with lease: fridge washer & dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Madrone Court have any available units?
6229 Madrone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 Madrone Court have?
Some of 6229 Madrone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Madrone Court currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Madrone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Madrone Court pet-friendly?
No, 6229 Madrone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6229 Madrone Court offer parking?
Yes, 6229 Madrone Court offers parking.
Does 6229 Madrone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 Madrone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Madrone Court have a pool?
Yes, 6229 Madrone Court has a pool.
Does 6229 Madrone Court have accessible units?
No, 6229 Madrone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Madrone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 Madrone Court has units with dishwashers.

