All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6216 Park Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6216 Park Meadow Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

6216 Park Meadow Lane

6216 Park Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6216 Park Meadow Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Wonderful updated 3 bed-2 bath home in perfect Plano location! Hardwood floors in living areas, spacious open floor plan with lots of light. Neutral colors to fit any decor! Vaulted ceilings, living with gas log FP. Great floorplan for entertaining & family living! Huge patio at back to relax in the sun or slow smoke some BBQ for friends. Master bedroom has sitting area & updated spa-like bath: freestanding tub, oversized shower, granite counters, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Two guest beds are separate for privacy; one could easily be a study or home office. Minutes from DNT with easy access to 121 & 190; close to Shops of Willow Bend, Shops of Legacy, Legacy West and so much more! Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Park Meadow Lane have any available units?
6216 Park Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 Park Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6216 Park Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Park Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Park Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Park Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 Park Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6216 Park Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Park Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 6216 Park Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Park Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Park Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6216 Park Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Park Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6216 Park Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Park Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Park Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District