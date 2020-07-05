6216 Park Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Wonderful updated 3 bed-2 bath home in perfect Plano location! Hardwood floors in living areas, spacious open floor plan with lots of light. Neutral colors to fit any decor! Vaulted ceilings, living with gas log FP. Great floorplan for entertaining & family living! Huge patio at back to relax in the sun or slow smoke some BBQ for friends. Master bedroom has sitting area & updated spa-like bath: freestanding tub, oversized shower, granite counters, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Two guest beds are separate for privacy; one could easily be a study or home office. Minutes from DNT with easy access to 121 & 190; close to Shops of Willow Bend, Shops of Legacy, Legacy West and so much more! Pets on case by case basis.