All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6113 Glenhollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6113 Glenhollow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6113 Glenhollow Drive

6113 Glenhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6113 Glenhollow Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and serene setting, a bird and nature watchers heaven. Fully updated home, hardwood floors thru out including all bedrooms and closets this home is easy to upkeep, energy efficient LED lighting 2019 on 95% of the property.
Vaulted ceilings, extremely well maintained, newly remodeled guest bath, near a park and a few steps from a library. Proximity to world class entertaining venues, truly a foodie mecca, Legacy West, The Shops of Legacy and Willow Bend mall. Smart home updates such as intelligent sprinkler system, Nest thermostats, smart garage entry, monitored security system, all controlled from your personal smart devices anywhere in the world*.
TX native, bee and butterfly perennial plants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Glenhollow Drive have any available units?
6113 Glenhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Glenhollow Drive have?
Some of 6113 Glenhollow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Glenhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Glenhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Glenhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Glenhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6113 Glenhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Glenhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 6113 Glenhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Glenhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Glenhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 6113 Glenhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Glenhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6113 Glenhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Glenhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Glenhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District