6113 Glenhollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and serene setting, a bird and nature watchers heaven. Fully updated home, hardwood floors thru out including all bedrooms and closets this home is easy to upkeep, energy efficient LED lighting 2019 on 95% of the property.

Vaulted ceilings, extremely well maintained, newly remodeled guest bath, near a park and a few steps from a library. Proximity to world class entertaining venues, truly a foodie mecca, Legacy West, The Shops of Legacy and Willow Bend mall. Smart home updates such as intelligent sprinkler system, Nest thermostats, smart garage entry, monitored security system, all controlled from your personal smart devices anywhere in the world*.

TX native, bee and butterfly perennial plants.