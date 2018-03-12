5916 Pebblestone Lane

Amenities
BEST location on this updated home in West Plano! Marble and wood floors, updated light fixtures, tons of natural light, two inch blinds, custom window coverings, iron balusters & more! Renovated kitchen w- stainless steel appliances, double ovens, GAS cooktop, built-in microwave and MILES of cabinets and counter space! Family room has built-in speakers, modern floor-to-ceiling fireplace! Nothing but wood floors upstairs! Oversized master suite w- marble countertops, seamless glass shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. Huge gameroom with wall of storage! Relax or entertain out back with pool & spa, built-in brick grill and lots of hardscape. Minutes to 190, Dallas North Tollway, Legacy West, Gleneagles & more!