All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5916 Pebblestone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5916 Pebblestone Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

5916 Pebblestone Lane

5916 Pebblestone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5916 Pebblestone Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BEST location on this updated home in West Plano! Marble and wood floors, updated light fixtures, tons of natural light, two inch blinds, custom window coverings, iron balusters & more! Renovated kitchen w- stainless steel appliances, double ovens, GAS cooktop, built-in microwave and MILES of cabinets and counter space! Family room has built-in speakers, modern floor-to-ceiling fireplace! Nothing but wood floors upstairs! Oversized master suite w- marble countertops, seamless glass shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. Huge gameroom with wall of storage! Relax or entertain out back with pool & spa, built-in brick grill and lots of hardscape. Minutes to 190, Dallas North Tollway, Legacy West, Gleneagles & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Pebblestone Lane have any available units?
5916 Pebblestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Pebblestone Lane have?
Some of 5916 Pebblestone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Pebblestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Pebblestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Pebblestone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Pebblestone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5916 Pebblestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Pebblestone Lane offers parking.
Does 5916 Pebblestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Pebblestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Pebblestone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5916 Pebblestone Lane has a pool.
Does 5916 Pebblestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 5916 Pebblestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Pebblestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Pebblestone Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District