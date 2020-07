Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location!! Charming 3 bed 2 bath, 1650 sqft 1 story. Walking distant to Pearson Early Childhood School, minutes away from 75, restaurants, shopping center, Dart Rail Station. Open layout with wood floor throughout the house. Large walk-in closet in Master bedroom. If you see this home listed at lower price. it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. - Showing is not available until June 1st.