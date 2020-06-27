All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5000 Goodwin Drive

5000 Goodwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Goodwin Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
Move in ready. Great 1 story on a tree lined avenue, spacious floor plan in a highly DESIRABLE neighborhood, WALK to ELEMENTARY and MIDDLE school. Enjoy the newly renovated scenic CHISHOLM TRAIL Big Lake Park, for walks, hiking and biking, visit the ducks and other natural wildlife, fishing, play ground. Schimelpfenig public LIBRARY is close by. Spacious FORMAL LIVING and DINING, upgraded with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS in the butlers and bar area great for entertaining with a large kitchen and breakfast area. Cozy up in the spacious DEN with wood burning FIREPLACE. REMODELLED baths, Master has two closets or can be a bonus room for a 4th bedroom, study, gym or closet. 2 nice sized bedrooms,beautiful yard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Goodwin Drive have any available units?
5000 Goodwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Goodwin Drive have?
Some of 5000 Goodwin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Goodwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Goodwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Goodwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Goodwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5000 Goodwin Drive offer parking?
No, 5000 Goodwin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Goodwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Goodwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Goodwin Drive have a pool?
No, 5000 Goodwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Goodwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 5000 Goodwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Goodwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Goodwin Drive has units with dishwashers.

