5000 Goodwin Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground

Move in ready. Great 1 story on a tree lined avenue, spacious floor plan in a highly DESIRABLE neighborhood, WALK to ELEMENTARY and MIDDLE school. Enjoy the newly renovated scenic CHISHOLM TRAIL Big Lake Park, for walks, hiking and biking, visit the ducks and other natural wildlife, fishing, play ground. Schimelpfenig public LIBRARY is close by. Spacious FORMAL LIVING and DINING, upgraded with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS in the butlers and bar area great for entertaining with a large kitchen and breakfast area. Cozy up in the spacious DEN with wood burning FIREPLACE. REMODELLED baths, Master has two closets or can be a bonus room for a 4th bedroom, study, gym or closet. 2 nice sized bedrooms,beautiful yard and patio.