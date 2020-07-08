All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:11 AM

4828 Holly Berry Drive

4828 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Hollyberry Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled West Plano 1 story ranch home in the Preston View neighborhood! Light and bright and freshly remodeled with fresh paint, granite countertops,carpet, landscaping and stainless steal appliances . Open concept floor plan with a spacious living room and open kitchen and views of the backyard.Master has dual separate sinks, separate frameless shower and a large walk in closet. Highly rated Plano schools, close to major highways for a easy commute and near by shops and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Holly Berry Drive have any available units?
4828 Holly Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 Holly Berry Drive have?
Some of 4828 Holly Berry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Holly Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Holly Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Holly Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4828 Holly Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4828 Holly Berry Drive offer parking?
No, 4828 Holly Berry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4828 Holly Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Holly Berry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Holly Berry Drive have a pool?
No, 4828 Holly Berry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Holly Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4828 Holly Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Holly Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Holly Berry Drive has units with dishwashers.

