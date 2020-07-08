4828 Holly Berry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled West Plano 1 story ranch home in the Preston View neighborhood! Light and bright and freshly remodeled with fresh paint, granite countertops,carpet, landscaping and stainless steal appliances . Open concept floor plan with a spacious living room and open kitchen and views of the backyard.Master has dual separate sinks, separate frameless shower and a large walk in closet. Highly rated Plano schools, close to major highways for a easy commute and near by shops and restaurants