4675 Amanda Court
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:00 PM

4675 Amanda Court

4675 Amanda Court · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Amanda Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Luxury Town home for lease in W. Plano. Spacious Corner End Unit with 3-Bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage and is practically almost NEW! Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Huge Master suite downstairs along with an expansive chef's kitchen is open to large living room. Combine that with another large Game room upstairs with two more bedrooms and a full bath. Fully upgraded townhome with Energy efficient appliances. Refrigerator included. Close proximity to 121-Hwy, Dallas Toll way, and George Bush Hwy. Minutes to Shopping - Stonebriar mall, Shops at Legacy, Willow Bend mall, Golf, Dining & entertainment. Close to several Plano corporate HQs - Toyata, BofA, JC Penney, JP Morgan etc. A MUST SEE !!! Available from 14-Dec-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Amanda Court have any available units?
4675 Amanda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 Amanda Court have?
Some of 4675 Amanda Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Amanda Court currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Amanda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Amanda Court pet-friendly?
No, 4675 Amanda Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4675 Amanda Court offer parking?
Yes, 4675 Amanda Court offers parking.
Does 4675 Amanda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 Amanda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Amanda Court have a pool?
Yes, 4675 Amanda Court has a pool.
Does 4675 Amanda Court have accessible units?
No, 4675 Amanda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Amanda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675 Amanda Court has units with dishwashers.

