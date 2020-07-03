4675 Amanda Court

Amenities

Luxury Town home for lease in W. Plano. Spacious Corner End Unit with 3-Bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage and is practically almost NEW! Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Huge Master suite downstairs along with an expansive chef's kitchen is open to large living room. Combine that with another large Game room upstairs with two more bedrooms and a full bath. Fully upgraded townhome with Energy efficient appliances. Refrigerator included. Close proximity to 121-Hwy, Dallas Toll way, and George Bush Hwy. Minutes to Shopping - Stonebriar mall, Shops at Legacy, Willow Bend mall, Golf, Dining & entertainment. Close to several Plano corporate HQs - Toyata, BofA, JC Penney, JP Morgan etc. A MUST SEE !!! Available from 14-Dec-19