Lifestyle & convenience are EVERYTHING! Enjoy a serene neighborhood with walking distance to schools and parks. This 4 bedroom home is all on one story and with West Plano Schools. Gorgeous high ceilings. Wooden Blinds throughout the house. Wood flooring continued thru-out the home with travertine tile in kitchen and high traffic areas. Large master bedroom and a very functional floor plan. The family room features a gas fireplace and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Dallas Tollway and 121. Close to shopping area and company headquarters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4629 Portrait Lane have any available units?
4629 Portrait Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
What amenities does 4629 Portrait Lane have?
Some of 4629 Portrait Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Portrait Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Portrait Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.