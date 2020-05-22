4629 Portrait Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lifestyle & convenience are EVERYTHING! Enjoy a serene neighborhood with walking distance to schools and parks. This 4 bedroom home is all on one story and with West Plano Schools. Gorgeous high ceilings. Wooden Blinds throughout the house. Wood flooring continued thru-out the home with travertine tile in kitchen and high traffic areas. Large master bedroom and a very functional floor plan. The family room features a gas fireplace and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Dallas Tollway and 121. Close to shopping area and company headquarters.