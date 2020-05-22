All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
4629 Portrait Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

4629 Portrait Lane

4629 Portrait Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4629 Portrait Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lifestyle & convenience are EVERYTHING! Enjoy a serene neighborhood with walking distance to schools and parks. This 4 bedroom home is all on one story and with West Plano Schools. Gorgeous high ceilings. Wooden Blinds throughout the house. Wood flooring continued thru-out the home with travertine tile in kitchen and high traffic areas. Large master bedroom and a very functional floor plan. The family room features a gas fireplace and a wet bar perfect for entertaining. Easy access to Dallas Tollway and 121. Close to shopping area and company headquarters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Portrait Lane have any available units?
4629 Portrait Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 Portrait Lane have?
Some of 4629 Portrait Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Portrait Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Portrait Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Portrait Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4629 Portrait Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4629 Portrait Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Portrait Lane offers parking.
Does 4629 Portrait Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Portrait Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Portrait Lane have a pool?
No, 4629 Portrait Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Portrait Lane have accessible units?
No, 4629 Portrait Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Portrait Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4629 Portrait Lane has units with dishwashers.

