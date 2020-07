Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

CUSTOM HOME open concept move in ready in Plano ISD! Formal split LR &DR. Remodeling completed -new paint, kitchen, bathrooms. Features: high ceilings, NEW SS appliances , ANDERSON WINDOWS, , MASTER GARDEN TUB & C-FANS in BRs + NEW MINI BLINDS. Wood floor & tiles. Fam rm with fp. & walls of window - opens to island kit with sizable brkf area. Master bedroom with sitting area. Upstair lg game rm with built in.. Great floor plan with 2nd bed rm or office on main level.