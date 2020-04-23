All apartments in Plano
4600 Hinton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4600 Hinton Drive

4600 Hinton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Hinton Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rear found one story home with 4 bed 3 full baths for lease in the most sought after neighborhood in the heart of Plano. 8-10 mins to the HQs, Legacy West, Stone Blair, Tollway and TX-121. Exemplary Plano schools, recreation facilities, and parks are within 5 mins drive radius. Spacious 2700 homes with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop, and backsplash of designer's choice. Family room has a recently updated warm and cozy fireplace while Great Room is open to formal dining. soar high 12 ft ceiling in majority area of the home, tons of window and natural lights. all 3 secondary bedrooms have brand new installed laminated wood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Hinton Drive have any available units?
4600 Hinton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Hinton Drive have?
Some of 4600 Hinton Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Hinton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Hinton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Hinton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Hinton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4600 Hinton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Hinton Drive offers parking.
Does 4600 Hinton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Hinton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Hinton Drive have a pool?
No, 4600 Hinton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Hinton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4600 Hinton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Hinton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Hinton Drive has units with dishwashers.

