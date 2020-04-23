4600 Hinton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Rear found one story home with 4 bed 3 full baths for lease in the most sought after neighborhood in the heart of Plano. 8-10 mins to the HQs, Legacy West, Stone Blair, Tollway and TX-121. Exemplary Plano schools, recreation facilities, and parks are within 5 mins drive radius. Spacious 2700 homes with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop, and backsplash of designer's choice. Family room has a recently updated warm and cozy fireplace while Great Room is open to formal dining. soar high 12 ft ceiling in majority area of the home, tons of window and natural lights. all 3 secondary bedrooms have brand new installed laminated wood flooring.