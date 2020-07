Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Amazing home in the north Plano area with soaring ceilings. Award winning Frisco ISD. Convenient location to all of the new development and shopping at Legacy West, Toyota and the Billion dollar development. Just a few minutes to HWY 121 and Tollway. First floor master bedroom and additional bedroom, Wood flooring on first floor. Humungous game room that can also be used as bedroom. Just a few minutes walking distance from a beautiful park.