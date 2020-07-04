4553 Meadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Well maintained two-story home located in the highly sought after Highlands of Preston Meadow neighborhood. Vaulted ceiligns and hardwood floor welcomes you to two large living areas. This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining area, executive study room with french doors, and a 3-car garage! Large master downstairs with bay windows a big walk-in closet. Kitchen has lots of counter space and opens up to the living room with large windows allowing plenty of natural light. Upstairs offers a large game room with split bedrooms. The over-sized backyard is perfect for your Texas summer!