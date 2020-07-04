All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:37 AM

4553 Meadow Ridge Drive

4553 Meadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4553 Meadow Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Well maintained two-story home located in the highly sought after Highlands of Preston Meadow neighborhood. Vaulted ceiligns and hardwood floor welcomes you to two large living areas. This home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, formal dining area, executive study room with french doors, and a 3-car garage! Large master downstairs with bay windows a big walk-in closet. Kitchen has lots of counter space and opens up to the living room with large windows allowing plenty of natural light. Upstairs offers a large game room with split bedrooms. The over-sized backyard is perfect for your Texas summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
4553 Meadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Meadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Meadow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

