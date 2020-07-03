All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
4541 Lone Grove Lane
4541 Lone Grove Lane

4541 Lone Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Lone Grove Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely remodeled home in the gorgeous Plano Pkwy & Ohio area, updated floors, New roof, New granite in baths, No carpets throughout the house, Gourmet Kitchen features granite counter-tops, lots of counter space. Wet bar with sitting area. Located just minutes from parks, major highways, restaurants and shopping areas will make this one an easy choice! Side by side Refrigerator is included. Patio and Mature trees front and back. Fresh paint, white kitchen cabinets, new LED light fixtures, new mulch and more. Add $35 for Limited yard service. (yard cut every 2 weeks in season, leaves pickup twice a year, sprinkler maintenance and tree trimming)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Lone Grove Lane have any available units?
4541 Lone Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 Lone Grove Lane have?
Some of 4541 Lone Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Lone Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Lone Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Lone Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4541 Lone Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4541 Lone Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 4541 Lone Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4541 Lone Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 Lone Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Lone Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 4541 Lone Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Lone Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4541 Lone Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Lone Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 Lone Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

