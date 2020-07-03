4541 Lone Grove Lane

Amenities

Lovely remodeled home in the gorgeous Plano Pkwy & Ohio area, updated floors, New roof, New granite in baths, No carpets throughout the house, Gourmet Kitchen features granite counter-tops, lots of counter space. Wet bar with sitting area. Located just minutes from parks, major highways, restaurants and shopping areas will make this one an easy choice! Side by side Refrigerator is included. Patio and Mature trees front and back. Fresh paint, white kitchen cabinets, new LED light fixtures, new mulch and more. Add $35 for Limited yard service. (yard cut every 2 weeks in season, leaves pickup twice a year, sprinkler maintenance and tree trimming)