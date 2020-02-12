4449 Jenning Drive

Amenities

Spacious, attractive, updated home in premier location in the heart of Plano! Fabulous layout. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, built-in bookshelves & cabinet with granite c-top. Gameroom with vaulted ceiling, storage closet, wet bar with granite c-top. Breakfast nook with bay window & granite bar. Kitchen with granite c-top, new appliances. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, nook, family & game rooms! Dining room with built-in cabinet & bronze chandelier. Covered patio with ceiling fan. Walk to Eldorado Park with baby swings, playground, practice fields, shade pavilion, picnic tables & open sports practice fields. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment! Easy access to 190, tollway and 75.