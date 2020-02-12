All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4449 Jenning Drive

4449 Jenning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4449 Jenning Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Spacious, attractive, updated home in premier location in the heart of Plano! Fabulous layout. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, built-in bookshelves & cabinet with granite c-top. Gameroom with vaulted ceiling, storage closet, wet bar with granite c-top. Breakfast nook with bay window & granite bar. Kitchen with granite c-top, new appliances. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, nook, family & game rooms! Dining room with built-in cabinet & bronze chandelier. Covered patio with ceiling fan. Walk to Eldorado Park with baby swings, playground, practice fields, shade pavilion, picnic tables & open sports practice fields. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment! Easy access to 190, tollway and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 Jenning Drive have any available units?
4449 Jenning Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4449 Jenning Drive have?
Some of 4449 Jenning Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4449 Jenning Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4449 Jenning Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 Jenning Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4449 Jenning Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4449 Jenning Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4449 Jenning Drive offers parking.
Does 4449 Jenning Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 Jenning Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 Jenning Drive have a pool?
No, 4449 Jenning Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4449 Jenning Drive have accessible units?
No, 4449 Jenning Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 Jenning Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4449 Jenning Drive has units with dishwashers.

