All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4441 Cleveland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4441 Cleveland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4441 Cleveland Drive

4441 Cleveland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4441 Cleveland Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Adorable One Story Doll House Has Just Been Totally Renovated And Is Awaiting The First Occupant! Great Location For Tollroad Access, Great Shopping & Superb Plano Schools! Light, Bright And Absolutely Perfect For The Most Discerning Residents! Custom Features Include: New Flooring Throughout* No Carpet* Complete New Paint* New Blinds* New Canned LED Lighting* Separate Laundry Room* Chef's Dream Kitchen Boasts Beautiful Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances And A Sunlit Breakfast Nook* Cozy Fireplace Highlights The Open Family Room* Formal Dining Room* Game Room* Sunny Master Bath Features Granite Counters* Two Car Garage* Large Backyard, Wood Deck & Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Cleveland Drive have any available units?
4441 Cleveland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 Cleveland Drive have?
Some of 4441 Cleveland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Cleveland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Cleveland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Cleveland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4441 Cleveland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4441 Cleveland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Cleveland Drive offers parking.
Does 4441 Cleveland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Cleveland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Cleveland Drive have a pool?
No, 4441 Cleveland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Cleveland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4441 Cleveland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Cleveland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 Cleveland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District