4441 Cleveland Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

This Adorable One Story Doll House Has Just Been Totally Renovated And Is Awaiting The First Occupant! Great Location For Tollroad Access, Great Shopping & Superb Plano Schools! Light, Bright And Absolutely Perfect For The Most Discerning Residents! Custom Features Include: New Flooring Throughout* No Carpet* Complete New Paint* New Blinds* New Canned LED Lighting* Separate Laundry Room* Chef's Dream Kitchen Boasts Beautiful Granite Countertops & Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances And A Sunlit Breakfast Nook* Cozy Fireplace Highlights The Open Family Room* Formal Dining Room* Game Room* Sunny Master Bath Features Granite Counters* Two Car Garage* Large Backyard, Wood Deck & Sprinkler System* Free Yard Care!