Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4425 Galsford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4425 Galsford Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:46 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4425 Galsford Drive
4425 Galsford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4425 Galsford Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story home in Plano West School with 4 bedrooms, 4th bedroom can turn into a study or office, 10ft ceilings make the house very bright and open. close to highways, shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have any available units?
4425 Galsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4425 Galsford Drive have?
Some of 4425 Galsford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4425 Galsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Galsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Galsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Galsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Galsford Drive offers parking.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Galsford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have a pool?
No, 4425 Galsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4425 Galsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Galsford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District