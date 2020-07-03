All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4425 Galsford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4425 Galsford Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:46 PM

4425 Galsford Drive

4425 Galsford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4425 Galsford Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story home in Plano West School with 4 bedrooms, 4th bedroom can turn into a study or office, 10ft ceilings make the house very bright and open. close to highways, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Galsford Drive have any available units?
4425 Galsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Galsford Drive have?
Some of 4425 Galsford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Galsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Galsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Galsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Galsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Galsford Drive offers parking.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Galsford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have a pool?
No, 4425 Galsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4425 Galsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Galsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Galsford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District