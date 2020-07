Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Center of West Plano.Plano ISD. Walking distance to Middle and High schools. Wonderful updated home with 4BR+office. bedroom #5 is down with full bath(can be used as study), 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths & game room are up. Oversized yard. new updates include: high grade wood laminate floors in formals & living room and downstairs bedroom, granite counters in the kitchen, paint, roof, fence.