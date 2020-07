Amenities

Perfect location at Center of west Plano and Excellent Plano ISD with Middle and High schools nearby. Spacious home has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bath, gaming room, formal dining room, large family room with a wet bar and skylight window at the roof. Harwood floorings throughout first floor and stairway. Newly installed carpets in bedrooms. Convenient position with lots of stores nearby. Easy showing. Easy apply. Come to see, do not miss out.