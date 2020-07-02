4336 Heath Court

Amenities

Completely Updated Dollhouse Located In Estates @ Fountain Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Renovated Finishes Include: Custom Paint* Wood Floors Throughout* No Carpet* Darling Kitchen Features SS Microwave, Refrigerator, Oven, Electric Cooktop And Beautiful Granite Countertops* Formal Living-Dining Combo Has Soaring Ceilings & Wood Blinds* Cozy Fireplace Highlights The Family Room Which Adjoins The Kitchen* Breakfast Area Adjoins The Fully Equipped Kitchen* One Guest Bedroom & Bath Is Downstairs* Striking Stairwell Takes You To The Second Level Which Features The Spacious Master Bedroom Retreat, Two Guest Bedrooms And An Open Game Or Bonus Room! Pristine Property! Free Yard Care!