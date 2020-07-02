All apartments in Plano
4336 Heath Court

4336 Heath Court · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Heath Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Updated Dollhouse Located In Estates @ Fountain Creek With Exemplary Plano Schools! Renovated Finishes Include: Custom Paint* Wood Floors Throughout* No Carpet* Darling Kitchen Features SS Microwave, Refrigerator, Oven, Electric Cooktop And Beautiful Granite Countertops* Formal Living-Dining Combo Has Soaring Ceilings & Wood Blinds* Cozy Fireplace Highlights The Family Room Which Adjoins The Kitchen* Breakfast Area Adjoins The Fully Equipped Kitchen* One Guest Bedroom & Bath Is Downstairs* Striking Stairwell Takes You To The Second Level Which Features The Spacious Master Bedroom Retreat, Two Guest Bedrooms And An Open Game Or Bonus Room! Pristine Property! Free Yard Care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Heath Court have any available units?
4336 Heath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 Heath Court have?
Some of 4336 Heath Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 Heath Court currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Heath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Heath Court pet-friendly?
No, 4336 Heath Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4336 Heath Court offer parking?
Yes, 4336 Heath Court offers parking.
Does 4336 Heath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 Heath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Heath Court have a pool?
No, 4336 Heath Court does not have a pool.
Does 4336 Heath Court have accessible units?
No, 4336 Heath Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Heath Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 Heath Court has units with dishwashers.

