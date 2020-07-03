4320 Ridge Point Lane

Great location , great schools , quick and easy access to shopping, highways, parks and schools. all bedrooms are in the 2nd floor. big backyard , beautiful subdivision with walking trails , pool , pond and fountain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
