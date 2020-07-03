All apartments in Plano
4320 Ridge Point Lane
4320 Ridge Point Lane

4320 Ridge Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Ridge Point Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Great location , great schools , quick and easy access to shopping, highways, parks and schools. all bedrooms are in the 2nd floor. big backyard , beautiful subdivision with walking trails , pool , pond and fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Ridge Point Lane have any available units?
4320 Ridge Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Ridge Point Lane have?
Some of 4320 Ridge Point Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Ridge Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Ridge Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Ridge Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Ridge Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4320 Ridge Point Lane offer parking?
No, 4320 Ridge Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Ridge Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Ridge Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Ridge Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4320 Ridge Point Lane has a pool.
Does 4320 Ridge Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 4320 Ridge Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Ridge Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Ridge Point Lane has units with dishwashers.

