Beautiful home located near The Shops of Legacy. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and lots of space for the entire family to enjoy.The neighborhood is well desired and close to nearby shopping and much more..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4320 Palmdale Dr have any available units?
4320 Palmdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4320 Palmdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Palmdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.