4129 Burnhill Drive

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Immaculate single-story family home situated in the heart of West Plano in a great community, surrounded by highly rated schools. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. The location is great with quick access to SH 121 and DNT, just minutes from numerous corporate headquarters, shopping, and dining. The master is separate from the secondary bedrooms. The front has an open office and dining room. Two living areas with cozy see-through fireplace is open to the kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.