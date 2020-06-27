All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:26 PM

4129 Burnhill Drive

4129 Burnhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Burnhill Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate single-story family home situated in the heart of West Plano in a great community, surrounded by highly rated schools. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. The location is great with quick access to SH 121 and DNT, just minutes from numerous corporate headquarters, shopping, and dining. The master is separate from the secondary bedrooms. The front has an open office and dining room. Two living areas with cozy see-through fireplace is open to the kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Burnhill Drive have any available units?
4129 Burnhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4129 Burnhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Burnhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Burnhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4129 Burnhill Drive offer parking?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Burnhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Burnhill Drive have a pool?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Burnhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Burnhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Burnhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Burnhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

