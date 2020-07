Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BIG BRIGHT BEAUTIFUL 4 BED RMS updated HOUSE 2800 SQFTS WITH nice TREE on front and good size backyard. cedar fence board on board. update Laminated floor and paint all interior plus new carpet . new roof and high efficient Tran 15 seri AC last year. all bathroom update.especial master bath new shower and tub Only allow one pet, new bosch dishwasher and all new argon gas effeciency windows 3 living area. ready for move in. Owner is License broker.