4101 Christopher Way

Very open and bright. Fantastic floor plan with a large island kitchen that opens to family room. Tall windows allow lots of natural light and a nice view of the back yard. Large master bedroom. Master has a jetted tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
