Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4032 Lamorna Drive
Last updated January 9 2020

4032 Lamorna Drive

4032 Lamorna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Lamorna Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Dogs Welcome! Totally remodeled and updated home. Featuring open kitchen and living area with formal dining room and two living areas. See thru fireplace between living areas. New kitchen with breakfast room, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. mission style custom cabinets, slab granite counters and Island. This home offers soaring ceilings and stack stone wood burning fireplace. All new designer lighting, fans, framed bath mirrors, hand rubbed hardware and wood style porcelain tile throughout. Large master suite with dual vanities, separate tub and shower,large walk in closet and lots of natural light. New Roof, New paint, new gutters and stone patio area in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1150
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Lamorna Drive have any available units?
4032 Lamorna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Lamorna Drive have?
Some of 4032 Lamorna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Lamorna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Lamorna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Lamorna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4032 Lamorna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4032 Lamorna Drive offer parking?
No, 4032 Lamorna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4032 Lamorna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Lamorna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Lamorna Drive have a pool?
No, 4032 Lamorna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Lamorna Drive have accessible units?
No, 4032 Lamorna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Lamorna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Lamorna Drive has units with dishwashers.

