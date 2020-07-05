4032 Lamorna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Dogs Welcome! Totally remodeled and updated home. Featuring open kitchen and living area with formal dining room and two living areas. See thru fireplace between living areas. New kitchen with breakfast room, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. mission style custom cabinets, slab granite counters and Island. This home offers soaring ceilings and stack stone wood burning fireplace. All new designer lighting, fans, framed bath mirrors, hand rubbed hardware and wood style porcelain tile throughout. Large master suite with dual vanities, separate tub and shower,large walk in closet and lots of natural light. New Roof, New paint, new gutters and stone patio area in back.