4017 Milano Drive

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace game room

Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house at sought after mature neighborhood. Top rated Plano ISD. Study room with double french door at front. Plantation shutters windows. The Master bedroom is split with lovely windows overlooking the backyard with spa. There is also a see-through fireplace to the plush Master Bath with the hydro tub and large separate shower and separate vanities. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, a huge bath with 3 sinks and a game room. The Island kitchen is great with white cabinets and plenty of counter space with the downdraft stove top. Flagstone surround the Spa outside in the private backyard. Refrigerator, washer&dryer will stay.