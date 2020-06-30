4016 Bandera Drive

Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable Plano area. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living and dining room, carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen appliances (Refrigerator not included) with beautiful granite counter tops. Large front yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. OPEN HOUSE 1/11/2020 COME SEE YOUR NEW HOME FROM 1-2PM.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.