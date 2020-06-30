All apartments in Plano
4016 Bandera Drive
4016 Bandera Drive

4016 Bandera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Bandera Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in the desirable Plano area. Open floor plan with tile throughout the living and dining room, carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen appliances (Refrigerator not included) with beautiful granite counter tops. Large front yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. OPEN HOUSE 1/11/2020 COME SEE YOUR NEW HOME FROM 1-2PM.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Bandera Drive have any available units?
4016 Bandera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Bandera Drive have?
Some of 4016 Bandera Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Bandera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Bandera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Bandera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Bandera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Bandera Drive offer parking?
No, 4016 Bandera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4016 Bandera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Bandera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Bandera Drive have a pool?
No, 4016 Bandera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Bandera Drive have accessible units?
No, 4016 Bandera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Bandera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Bandera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

