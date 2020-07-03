All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4003 Angelina Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:23 AM

4003 Angelina Drive

4003 Angelina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Angelina Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED - AVAILABLE MAY 2019! Great floor plan in this 3 BR 2 BA 2 Car garage home. Huge living room with new wood floors that flow into the dining room. Great fireplace and high vaulted ceilings! Updated modern paint in neutral grays throughout the home. All rooms are over-sized with built-ins galore. Huge kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large utility room doubles as a pantry. Island in kitchen features cook top that is vented to the outside. This kitchen will bring out the cook in you! Covered porch off of living room and balcony off the secondary bedroom offers scenic views. Huge backyard! Master bedroom has sitting area and newly remodeled bath with walk-in shower. C all today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Angelina Drive have any available units?
4003 Angelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4003 Angelina Drive have?
Some of 4003 Angelina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Angelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Angelina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Angelina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Angelina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4003 Angelina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Angelina Drive offers parking.
Does 4003 Angelina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Angelina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Angelina Drive have a pool?
No, 4003 Angelina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Angelina Drive have accessible units?
No, 4003 Angelina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Angelina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Angelina Drive has units with dishwashers.

