4003 Angelina Drive

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED - AVAILABLE MAY 2019! Great floor plan in this 3 BR 2 BA 2 Car garage home. Huge living room with new wood floors that flow into the dining room. Great fireplace and high vaulted ceilings! Updated modern paint in neutral grays throughout the home. All rooms are over-sized with built-ins galore. Huge kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large utility room doubles as a pantry. Island in kitchen features cook top that is vented to the outside. This kitchen will bring out the cook in you! Covered porch off of living room and balcony off the secondary bedroom offers scenic views. Huge backyard! Master bedroom has sitting area and newly remodeled bath with walk-in shower. C all today!