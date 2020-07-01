All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
3932 Sunflower Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:54 PM

3932 Sunflower Lane

3932 Sunflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Sunflower Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulous with extensive hardwood floors*Updated lighting&fixtures*Lovely designer colors*HUGE Sun room w.tons of windows makes perfect Living retreat*Gorgeous island Kitchen w.granite,dbl ovens,stainless steel appliances*Family Room with wet bar & fireplace *3rd Living downstairs with wall of back shelves*XL Master Suite with fire place &UPDATED Bath w.split vanities, jetted tub, travertine frameless shower plus his & hers closets*Generous sized bedrooms *Pristine Backyard. Please text to the agent for showing instruction. All BEDROOMS are UP. See Leasing Criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have any available units?
3932 Sunflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Sunflower Lane have?
Some of 3932 Sunflower Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Sunflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Sunflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Sunflower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3932 Sunflower Lane offers parking.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have a pool?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3932 Sunflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Sunflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 Sunflower Lane has units with dishwashers.

