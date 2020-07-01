3932 Sunflower Lane

Amenities
Meticulous with extensive hardwood floors*Updated lighting&fixtures*Lovely designer colors*HUGE Sun room w.tons of windows makes perfect Living retreat*Gorgeous island Kitchen w.granite,dbl ovens,stainless steel appliances*Family Room with wet bar & fireplace *3rd Living downstairs with wall of back shelves*XL Master Suite with fire place &UPDATED Bath w.split vanities, jetted tub, travertine frameless shower plus his & hers closets*Generous sized bedrooms *Pristine Backyard. Please text to the agent for showing instruction. All BEDROOMS are UP. See Leasing Criteria.