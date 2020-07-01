3932 Sunflower Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulous with extensive hardwood floors*Updated lighting&fixtures*Lovely designer colors*HUGE Sun room w.tons of windows makes perfect Living retreat*Gorgeous island Kitchen w.granite,dbl ovens,stainless steel appliances*Family Room with wet bar & fireplace *3rd Living downstairs with wall of back shelves*XL Master Suite with fire place &UPDATED Bath w.split vanities, jetted tub, travertine frameless shower plus his & hers closets*Generous sized bedrooms *Pristine Backyard. Please text to the agent for showing instruction. All BEDROOMS are UP. See Leasing Criteria.