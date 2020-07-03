All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3925 Evesham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3925 Evesham Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:06 AM

3925 Evesham Drive

3925 Evesham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3925 Evesham Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Home In The Highly Sought Out Neighborhood Of Estates Of Russell Creek, Walking Distance From Award Winning Schools, Parks, Playgrounds & More! This Beauty Comes Complete With most recent upgraded kitchen countertop., new Stainless Steel Oven, Microwave and New Cooktop and . Lush Landscaping, Huge Master Bath With Heated Floors & His & Her Closets, Wood Floors Downstairs In Main Living Areas, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms & More! Huge Kitchen With Island & Butlers Pantry! Don't Miss This One! No cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Evesham Drive have any available units?
3925 Evesham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Evesham Drive have?
Some of 3925 Evesham Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Evesham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Evesham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Evesham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Evesham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3925 Evesham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Evesham Drive offers parking.
Does 3925 Evesham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Evesham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Evesham Drive have a pool?
No, 3925 Evesham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Evesham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3925 Evesham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Evesham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Evesham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District