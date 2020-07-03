3925 Evesham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful Home In The Highly Sought Out Neighborhood Of Estates Of Russell Creek, Walking Distance From Award Winning Schools, Parks, Playgrounds & More! This Beauty Comes Complete With most recent upgraded kitchen countertop., new Stainless Steel Oven, Microwave and New Cooktop and . Lush Landscaping, Huge Master Bath With Heated Floors & His & Her Closets, Wood Floors Downstairs In Main Living Areas, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms & More! Huge Kitchen With Island & Butlers Pantry! Don't Miss This One! No cat.