3925 Evesham Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Home In The Highly Sought Out Neighborhood Of Estates Of Russell Creek, Walking Distance From Award Winning Schools, Parks, Playgrounds & More! This Beauty Comes Complete With most recent upgraded kitchen countertop., new Stainless Steel Oven, Microwave and New Cooktop and . Lush Landscaping, Huge Master Bath With Heated Floors & His & Her Closets, Wood Floors Downstairs In Main Living Areas, Vaulted Ceilings, Split Bedrooms & More! Huge Kitchen With Island & Butlers Pantry! Don't Miss This One! No cat.