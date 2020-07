Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Perfectly sized home for lease available now! Master bed and bath separate from secondary bedrooms with own bathroom. Nice, easy care floors and functional kitchen with great cabinet space. Living room is nice and big. Cute patio and big yard, too! Great location! Cute, clean and ready to go!