Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:20 PM

3901 Promontory Point

3901 Promontory Point · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Promontory Point, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,299 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Promontory Point have any available units?
3901 Promontory Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Promontory Point have?
Some of 3901 Promontory Point's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Promontory Point currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Promontory Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Promontory Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Promontory Point is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Promontory Point offer parking?
No, 3901 Promontory Point does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Promontory Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Promontory Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Promontory Point have a pool?
No, 3901 Promontory Point does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Promontory Point have accessible units?
No, 3901 Promontory Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Promontory Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Promontory Point does not have units with dishwashers.

