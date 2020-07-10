All apartments in Plano
3900 Rockwood Drive

3900 Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Rockwood Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
media room
Nestled in a quiet and friendly neighborhood in the heart of Plano, this home has luxury plank flooring, high ceilings, tile fireplace. The living room and dining area flow together to form a large open space that works great for entertaining. Beyond the dining area you will find a fully large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Master suite features his and hers sinks and large walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms that are spacious in size and an enormous media room! Spacious backyard perfect for pets and outdoor grilling out! Great opportunity for your family to live in a lovely area of East Plano!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Rockwood Drive have any available units?
3900 Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 3900 Rockwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Rockwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Rockwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3900 Rockwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Rockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Rockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Rockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Rockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

