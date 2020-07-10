3900 Rockwood Drive

Amenities
Nestled in a quiet and friendly neighborhood in the heart of Plano, this home has luxury plank flooring, high ceilings, tile fireplace. The living room and dining area flow together to form a large open space that works great for entertaining. Beyond the dining area you will find a fully large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Master suite features his and hers sinks and large walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms that are spacious in size and an enormous media room! Spacious backyard perfect for pets and outdoor grilling out! Great opportunity for your family to live in a lovely area of East Plano!