3829 Dutton Drive

Location

3829 Dutton Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is for SIX Months lease only. Beautifully updated, well maintained family home in West Plano. Open floor plan with large downstairs and huge second living room upstairs. Brand new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and backsplashes. SS appliances. New dishwasher. New toilets and new faucets. New fans with remotes. Fresh paint throughout. Frameless shower in the master bath. Beautifully landscaped large backyard, covered patio and large deck for entertaining. Board on board fence and deck stained and updated in 2018. New water heater 2018. 40K upgrades in the last 12 months and 72K upgrades in the last 5 years. New cooking range installed Sept 19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Dutton Drive have any available units?
3829 Dutton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Dutton Drive have?
Some of 3829 Dutton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Dutton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Dutton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Dutton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3829 Dutton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3829 Dutton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Dutton Drive offers parking.
Does 3829 Dutton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Dutton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Dutton Drive have a pool?
No, 3829 Dutton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Dutton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3829 Dutton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Dutton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Dutton Drive has units with dishwashers.

