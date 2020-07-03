3829 Dutton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is for SIX Months lease only. Beautifully updated, well maintained family home in West Plano. Open floor plan with large downstairs and huge second living room upstairs. Brand new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and backsplashes. SS appliances. New dishwasher. New toilets and new faucets. New fans with remotes. Fresh paint throughout. Frameless shower in the master bath. Beautifully landscaped large backyard, covered patio and large deck for entertaining. Board on board fence and deck stained and updated in 2018. New water heater 2018. 40K upgrades in the last 12 months and 72K upgrades in the last 5 years. New cooking range installed Sept 19.