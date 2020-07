Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Executive Home with 5 br, 4.5 baths. Circular Drive in front with Garage in Rear. Master and 2nd BR with private bath dwnstrs. 3 BRs upstairs, one with private bath and 2 that share a bath. Space upstairs with lots of built-ins. Walk-in closets. Silestone Countertop. Nice Pool and patio areas for entertaining. Very nice floor plan in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. POOL and YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED.