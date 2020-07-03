All apartments in Plano
3816 Parkmont Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

3816 Parkmont Drive

Location

3816 Parkmont Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 1 story home in the Plano West! NO carpet, vaulted ceilings and upgrades to the max. This home is perfect from the inside out. Wood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gas SS range, a farm sink and more. Gorgeous master bathroom with his and her sinks, a large soaker tub and a stunning stand up shower. Step outside to a large backyard with an oversized covered patio for entertaining. There are not many home like this at this price in West Plano. Owner is leaving the refrigerator, washer and dryer for accepted tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Parkmont Drive have any available units?
3816 Parkmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Parkmont Drive have?
Some of 3816 Parkmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Parkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Parkmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Parkmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Parkmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3816 Parkmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Parkmont Drive offers parking.
Does 3816 Parkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 Parkmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Parkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 3816 Parkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Parkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 3816 Parkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Parkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Parkmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

