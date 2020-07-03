3816 Parkmont Drive

Amenities

Completely renovated 1 story home in the Plano West! NO carpet, vaulted ceilings and upgrades to the max. This home is perfect from the inside out. Wood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gas SS range, a farm sink and more. Gorgeous master bathroom with his and her sinks, a large soaker tub and a stunning stand up shower. Step outside to a large backyard with an oversized covered patio for entertaining. There are not many home like this at this price in West Plano. Owner is leaving the refrigerator, washer and dryer for accepted tenant.