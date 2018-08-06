3701 Kimble Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom one story house with stacked formals and Versatile study. Spacious 2 family rooms, 2 dining with Split Bedrooms. Open kitchen to envy with granite counters, gas cooktop, island, breakfast bar, pantry plus cheery nook. Private master with lux bath and WIC. Other bdrms are roomy. Lush landscaping front & back. Granite and updated fixtures. Oasis backyard with awning on the patio and fountain. Professional landscape . Garage is rear entry on a corner lot. Easy access to highways. 4th bedroom can be a study room. Must see to appreciate.