Plano, TX
3701 Kimble Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

3701 Kimble Drive

3701 Kimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Kimble Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom one story house with stacked formals and Versatile study. Spacious 2 family rooms, 2 dining with Split Bedrooms. Open kitchen to envy with granite counters, gas cooktop, island, breakfast bar, pantry plus cheery nook. Private master with lux bath and WIC. Other bdrms are roomy. Lush landscaping front & back. Granite and updated fixtures. Oasis backyard with awning on the patio and fountain. Professional landscape . Garage is rear entry on a corner lot. Easy access to highways. 4th bedroom can be a study room. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Kimble Drive have any available units?
3701 Kimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Kimble Drive have?
Some of 3701 Kimble Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Kimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Kimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Kimble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Kimble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3701 Kimble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Kimble Drive offers parking.
Does 3701 Kimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Kimble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Kimble Drive have a pool?
No, 3701 Kimble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Kimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 Kimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Kimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Kimble Drive has units with dishwashers.

