3700 Mapleshade Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone.



Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together.



Apartment Amenities



Quartz Countertops and Islands



9' and 10' ceilings



Deep Single-Bin Sink with Disposal



Washer/Dryer in Every Unit



Energy Star Stainless-Steel Appliances



Handicap-Accessible Units*



Hardwood-Inspired Flooring*



Ceiling Fans with Light Kits



Bluetooth Tech Package*



USB Port Outlets



Programmable Thermostat



Cable Ready



Large Enclosed Yard*



Private Patio or Balcony



Stand-Up Shower



Community Amenities



Resort-Style Swimming Pool



Resident Clubhouse with Flatscreen TVs



Fire Pit



Outdoor Kitchen with Grills



Picnic Areas



Pet Friendly



Dog Washing Station



Parking Garage



Dog Park



Complimentary Coffee Bar



24-Hour Fitness Center



Business Center



Package Receiving



Elevators



Valet Trash



Pressbox On Demand Dry Cleaning



NuWash: Overnight Car Wash



