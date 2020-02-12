All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 7 2020

3700 Mapleshade Lane

3700 Mapleshade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
---------------------------------------------------- 

Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you're fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. 

Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it's glorious and swift debut into your belly. It's like getting to go to Kanye's first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Quartz Countertops and Islands

9' and 10' ceilings

Deep Single-Bin Sink with Disposal

Washer/Dryer in Every Unit

Energy Star Stainless-Steel Appliances

Handicap-Accessible Units*

Hardwood-Inspired Flooring*

Ceiling Fans with Light Kits

Bluetooth Tech Package*

USB Port Outlets

Programmable Thermostat

Cable Ready

Large Enclosed Yard*

Private Patio or Balcony

Stand-Up Shower

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Resident Clubhouse with Flatscreen TVs

Fire Pit

Outdoor Kitchen with Grills

Picnic Areas

Pet Friendly

Dog Washing Station

Parking Garage

Dog Park

Complimentary Coffee Bar

24-Hour Fitness Center

Business Center

Package Receiving

Elevators

Valet Trash

Pressbox On Demand Dry Cleaning

NuWash: Overnight Car Wash

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Mapleshade Lane have any available units?
3700 Mapleshade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Mapleshade Lane have?
Some of 3700 Mapleshade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Mapleshade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Mapleshade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Mapleshade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Mapleshade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Mapleshade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Mapleshade Lane offers parking.
Does 3700 Mapleshade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Mapleshade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Mapleshade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Mapleshade Lane has a pool.
Does 3700 Mapleshade Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3700 Mapleshade Lane has accessible units.
Does 3700 Mapleshade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Mapleshade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

