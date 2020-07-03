All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 22 2019 at 6:41 AM

3624 Sandia Drive

3624 Sandia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Sandia Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this spacious one story in a wonderful location! Split 4th Bedroom has private bath and would be a great office, Mother-In-Law or Teenager suite. Open Layout with wood-look LVP flooring. 2 large living areas, gas log fireplace, formal dining & wet bar with extra cabinet space. Large carpeted master suite has a door to back covered patio & fenced back yard. You will love the spacious kitchen with stainless double ovens & dishwasher with loads of cabinet and counter space! Other great features include vaulted ceilings, energy efficient windows, oversized garage and extended concrete pad behind the garage for extra parking. Close to schools, parks and shopping with easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Sandia Drive have any available units?
3624 Sandia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Sandia Drive have?
Some of 3624 Sandia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Sandia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Sandia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Sandia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Sandia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3624 Sandia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Sandia Drive offers parking.
Does 3624 Sandia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Sandia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Sandia Drive have a pool?
No, 3624 Sandia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Sandia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3624 Sandia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Sandia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Sandia Drive has units with dishwashers.

