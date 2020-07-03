3624 Sandia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this spacious one story in a wonderful location! Split 4th Bedroom has private bath and would be a great office, Mother-In-Law or Teenager suite. Open Layout with wood-look LVP flooring. 2 large living areas, gas log fireplace, formal dining & wet bar with extra cabinet space. Large carpeted master suite has a door to back covered patio & fenced back yard. You will love the spacious kitchen with stainless double ovens & dishwasher with loads of cabinet and counter space! Other great features include vaulted ceilings, energy efficient windows, oversized garage and extended concrete pad behind the garage for extra parking. Close to schools, parks and shopping with easy access to major highways.