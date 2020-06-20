All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM

3621 Funston Drive

3621 Funston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Funston Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
Huge Price Reduction ! FRISCO ISD !! ENERGY EFFICIENT !!! Comfort and convenience at this prestigious Frisco ISD home around 121, few mins from DNT, US 75, PGBT, Toyota, Stonebriar, Legacy, Frisco & Plano business corridors. Grand entry, open floor plan with high ceiling, spacious rooms, elegant kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Downstairs 2 Full Baths, Master, Study, Bed, Dining, Kitchen, Fireplace. Upstairs: 4 bedrooms (one with bath attached), 3 full baths, large game room. Ample storage. Large backyard and extended fences for privacy. Just a short stroll to schools, Russell Creek Park, trails, restaurants, and grocery. No cats. Pets 20Lb or less. Short term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Funston Drive have any available units?
3621 Funston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Funston Drive have?
Some of 3621 Funston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Funston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Funston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Funston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Funston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Funston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Funston Drive offers parking.
Does 3621 Funston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Funston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Funston Drive have a pool?
No, 3621 Funston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Funston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3621 Funston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Funston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3621 Funston Drive has units with dishwashers.

