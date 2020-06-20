3621 Funston Drive

Amenities

Huge Price Reduction ! FRISCO ISD !! ENERGY EFFICIENT !!! Comfort and convenience at this prestigious Frisco ISD home around 121, few mins from DNT, US 75, PGBT, Toyota, Stonebriar, Legacy, Frisco & Plano business corridors. Grand entry, open floor plan with high ceiling, spacious rooms, elegant kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Downstairs 2 Full Baths, Master, Study, Bed, Dining, Kitchen, Fireplace. Upstairs: 4 bedrooms (one with bath attached), 3 full baths, large game room. Ample storage. Large backyard and extended fences for privacy. Just a short stroll to schools, Russell Creek Park, trails, restaurants, and grocery. No cats. Pets 20Lb or less. Short term lease available.