Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Great floorplan! 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2-story in Plano. Beautiful wood laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout first level for easy clean up. Island kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room with fireplace. Upstairs master features walk-in closet, master bath has separate shower, separate vanities, garden tub. Close to Russle Creek Park with quick access to Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Exemplary schools and professional property mgmt.