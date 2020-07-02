All apartments in Plano
3601 Kalgan Circle

Location

3601 Kalgan Circle, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available May 26th . Beautiful Drees One story house on huge Cul-de-Sac lot across from Russell Creek Park! Wonderful floor plan with Nice Wood floor in living room and all bedrooms. Big master separated with other bedrooms, which has Jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Spacious living area through which you can have great view to the huge back yard with trees and grass. Huge trees in both front yard and back yard give a log of shade. Walking distance to Rice middle school and Wyl elementary, bus station to high school is just at the corner of the street . Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Kalgan Circle have any available units?
3601 Kalgan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Kalgan Circle have?
Some of 3601 Kalgan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Kalgan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Kalgan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Kalgan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Kalgan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3601 Kalgan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Kalgan Circle offers parking.
Does 3601 Kalgan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Kalgan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Kalgan Circle have a pool?
No, 3601 Kalgan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Kalgan Circle have accessible units?
No, 3601 Kalgan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Kalgan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Kalgan Circle has units with dishwashers.

