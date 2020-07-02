3601 Kalgan Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available May 26th . Beautiful Drees One story house on huge Cul-de-Sac lot across from Russell Creek Park! Wonderful floor plan with Nice Wood floor in living room and all bedrooms. Big master separated with other bedrooms, which has Jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Spacious living area through which you can have great view to the huge back yard with trees and grass. Huge trees in both front yard and back yard give a log of shade. Walking distance to Rice middle school and Wyl elementary, bus station to high school is just at the corner of the street . Must see !